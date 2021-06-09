Julien Laurens is expecting to see Manchester United complete a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer sooner rather than later.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford last summer but a switch failed to materialise in the end as he ended up staying in Germany.

Manchester United are now once again being credited with an interest in bringing the highly-rated 21-year-old attacker to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in European football and he 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last term.

Now, French football journalist Laurens has stated his belief that the Red Devils are likely to be able to complete a deal to sign Sancho this summer.

Asked whether Manchester United have the money to sign Sancho, Laurens told ESPN FC: “If the question is whether they’ve got the money, then yes they have the money. They could have paid for him last year but Dortmund wanted £25m to £30m [more than Man United’s valuation] – Man United weren’t ready to pay that.

“A year down the line, it is a price they found closer to value they’ve made of Jadon Sancho. They really thought he was overpriced. They think this is the fair price.

“They have the money – Sancho wanted to go a year ago, he still wants to go now. I think this transfer will go through.

“Talks have been positive between the two clubs. There’s no doubt Sancho and Man United have had an agreement from a long time ago anyway.

“So it’s just an agreement between the two clubs. This one could progress pretty quickly.”

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013, finished second in the table and without a trophy last term.

