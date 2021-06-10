Jose Mourinho sends message to Man United fans about trophyless season

Jose Mourinho has claimed that the expectations at Manchester United have been lowered since he left the club.

The Portuguese head coach was sacked by the Red Devils in December 2018 after a poor run of form left them out of the Premier League title race.

Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, initially on a temporary basis before the move was made permanent a few months later.

Solskjaer is yet to guide Manchester United to their first major trophy since Mourinho left, with the Red Devils having finished second in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final this term.

Mourinho led Manchester United to the Europa League and League Cup titles in the 2016-17 campaign as he delivered some silverware at Old Trafford.

And the Portuguese head coach, who was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, believes that the level of expectations at Old Trafford has changed dramatically since he was in charge.

Speaking to The Sun, Mourinho said: “Manchester United was a situation where we won three trophies in the first season. When I met you I wanted more.

“I am very optimistic but I am very realistic. When we did that at Manchester United by winning the Europa League, and the domestic cup, I felt for the next step it would not be enough.

“This season, people were saying, ‘Great season, you finished second.’ I’d say, ‘We finished second. It’s a bad season’.

“I like Manchester United, the fans were amazing with me. And I think it is good for them that another season without trophies is seen as positive.

“But with me the level of expectation coming from the media is completely different.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

