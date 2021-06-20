Louis Saha believes that Manchester United would be the best fit for Harry Kane if he leaves Tottenham this summer.

The 27-year-old striker’s future has been a source of speculation in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of the north London club.

Kane hit 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League last season but Tottenham were only able to slump to a seventh-placed finish in the top flight as they ended the campaign without a trophy.

The England striker is now being linked with a possible move away from Spurs as he looks to join a team capable of winning major trophies, with both Manchester clubs having been touted as possible destinations for the forward.

Now, former Manchester United striker Saha has underlined why he thinks that the Red Devils would be the best destination for the striker should he leave Spurs this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “He’s been the most reliable player in the league, for England. You definitely look at your opportunity in life and you only have one career. There’s only one Harry Kane, he’s a top player, he deserves the best.

“I don’t think that he has been at the team in the best position to win the league and I think this has been proven. They haven’t competed enough with at least Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I think the best move for him is to find the team with the best project that will guarantee him better prospects. When you look at moving to another country where maybe there is the need to adapt, United, like any team in England, would be the perfect fit.

“He knows the Premier League, so he will adapt very quickly and it feels as if he’ll guarantee 30 goals a season, or at least 30 goal involvements because he’s going to score 20 and assist 10, easily.

“If you’ve got that to add to some already great players, I can see United as the best fit for him. Not because I’m a United fan, but because of the way he plays as well.

“The player we need more than ever is an out and out striker, which is why United went to Cavani who is 34. The type of striker where he has that ability to be very reliable in his position, a core figure in the United team.

“Some have performed in this role very well, but not regularly. There have been patches of games where they [United’s strikers] were not there, but this guy [Kane] doesn’t underperform, so it would be very good.”

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to guide the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge next season.

