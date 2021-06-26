Manchester United are in talks with Paul Pogba about extending the midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Manchester United has become a talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season, which means he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer if he does not pen a new deal.

The World Cup winner’s situation has been a constant source of uncertainty lately and it remains to be seen whether he will end up extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has revealed that Manchester United are keen to extend Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Thursday, Sheth said: “I’m told that talks are ongoing between Manchester United and the representatives of Paul Pogba over a new contract.

“We know the situation with Pogba’s contract – it’s up next summer. He is into the final year of his Manchester United contract… We know Manchester United want to keep him but there is a risk that they could lose him for free for a second time. They want to avoid that at all costs.

“Pogba can sign an agreement with a foreign club in six months. He could sign a pre-contract and leave for free next summer.

“A number of clubs are interested in Pogba but our information as it stands is that there have been no official bids.

“Having said all of that, this is represents a positive spin for Manchester United.

“If you go back to December when Mino Raiola was speaking about Pogba, he said it was best if Pogba leaves Manchester United in this transfer window or the next one.

“There seems to be an acceptance from Pogba that it’s not so bad here. Of course, these talks are at an early stage between Manchester United and Pogba’s representatives.

“Manchester United will want to get it sorted sooner rather than later.

“They won’t want to get to the end of the transfer window without having Pogba’s future sorted.”

Pogba, who is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020, scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Manchester United last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip