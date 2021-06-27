Sergio Ramos is more likely to sign for Manchester United than Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The 35-year-old’s future has become a talking point over the last few days after he announced that he would be leaving Real Madrid this summer to end a 16-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Both Manchester United and PSG have been credited with an initial interest in signing the experienced centre-half this summer as they look to bolster their options at the back.

It remains to be seen whether either club will stump up the cash needed to convince Ramos, who is available on a free transfer, to join them this summer of whether he will end up elsewhere.

Now, French journalist Laurens has explained why he believes that Ramos would be more likely to join Manchester United than PSG this summer – because the Red Devils are more in need of defensive reinforcements.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Laurens said: “The thing is. Man United need a centre-half as a starter.

“They need an improvement on [Victor] Lindelof and [Harry] Maguire.

“PSG already have Marquinhos and [Presnel] Kimpembe. So why would PSG spend so much money on a 35-year-old player who is going to be on the bench?

“There is no way he’s going to replace either of those.”

Fellow journalist Gabriele Marcotti added: “This is one thing I never get about people at this stage of their career. I have no idea how much Ramos expects to be paid for his next contract.

“If I’m Ramos, I think I can help either team (Man United or PSG) because he is still a better player. He is coming off a long injury. Something tells me neither Man United or PSG are going to give Ramos €15m net.”

Manchester United are being linked with a whole host of potential signings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to guide his team to a Premier League title challenge next season.

