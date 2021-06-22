Manchester United and Chelsea FC remain interested in a possible move to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The central defender’s future at Real Madrid has become a source of uncertainty due to the fact that his current deal at the club is due to expire in 12 months’ time.

The France international, who is currently on duty with his country and Euro 2020, is being linked with a possible move away from Real Madrid this summer after scoring two goals in 31 La Liga games last season.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in bringing the 28-year-old defender to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his options at the back ahead of next season.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea FC are both keeping tabs on the talented defender ahead of potential moves to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “There is still no agreement between Real Madrid and Varane for the contract [extension].

“At the moment, the situation is still open.

“English clubs are really pushing for Varane. Both clubs Chelsea and Manchester United are waiting to see what the budget will be for the centre-half.

“Varane has the chance to leave Real Madrid.”

Manchester United are looking to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

