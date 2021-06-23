Steve Nicol has admitted his surprise at reports suggesting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Sergio Ramos this summer.

The 35-year-old Spanish defender’s situation has become a talking point over the last few days after he announced his intention to leave Real Madrid after 16 years at the club this summer.

Ramos will be available on a free transfer this summer when his contract with Los Blancos expires and the experienced defender is not likely to have any shortage of potential suitors this summer.

Manchester United have recently been credited with an interest in signing Ramos this summer as the Red Devils look to strengthen their back-line ahead of the new campaign.

However, former Liverpool FC star Nicol has admitted that he can’t believe that the Red Devils are being touted as a possible destination for the veteran defender this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Nicol said: “I’m shocked Ramos is being linked with Man United and Man City.

“Man City, are you serious? The only way teams will catch Man City is on the break when they have space at the back.

“If you want to guarantee teams to score against you on the break, stick Ramos at the back. He can’t deal with one on one with any pace.

“I don’t understand why Man United or Man City would sign Ramos.”

Manchester United, who finished second last season, are thought to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to put together a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next term.

