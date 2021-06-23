Sergio Ramos is yet to receive any concrete offers to sign him this summer despite him being linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Julien Laurens.

The Spanish defender is available on a free transfer this summer after he announced that he would be leaving Real Madrid after 16 years at the end of his current contract.

The 35-year-old is likely to have no shortage of potential suitors given his stature and experience, but it remains to be seen whether a move to the Premier League is on the cards this summer.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Ramos this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Now, ESPN FC reporter Laurens has revealed that the player is yet to receive any official offers, although Manchester United could potential be a destination for the centre-half.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 21 June, Laurens said of Ramos’ situation: “I don’t think he has received any concrete offers yet.

“His brother will be out there offering him [to clubs]. He’ll be waiting for calls. Some agents will be playing the intermediaries as well.

“He’ll be [available] on a free transfer but he wants a two-year deal. At his age it’s not a given. We saw with Thiago Silva when he want to Chelsea it was a one-plus-one deal and we saw with Edinson Cavani leaving PSG to Man United it was a one-plus-one deal as well.

“I’m not sure Sergio Ramos can demand a straightforward two-year deal. I don’t know whether he’d be happy with a one-plus-one deal. He has big wages – we’re talking €12m to €15m a year.

“However, if a club like Manchester United – and we know they’re looking for a centre-half – are interested then they know it worked with Cavani and it can work with Sergio Ramos without doubt.

“He has to prove that his fitness is right because he played four league games in 2021 with Real Madrid which is not enough if you’re ready to invest that kind of money on someone like him. He’ll have to prove his fitness first.

“Manchester United should be interested in someone like Sergio Ramos.”

Ramos scored two goals in 15 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season. He made a total of 21 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants last term.

