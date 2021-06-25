Manchester United should look to complete a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Luis Garcia.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the France defender in recent weeks as the clock ticks down on his contract at Real Madrid.

Varane’s current deal at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of next season and the Spanish side are likely to be reluctant to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The highly-rated centre-half could therefore be on the lookout for a new club this summer amid the uncertainty about his contractual situation at the Bernabeu.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Garcia has explained why he thinks that Manchester United should be looking to bring in the 28-year-old to partner Harry Maguire in the heart fo their defence for next season.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Garcia said: “I think Man United should try to bring him [Varane] in.

“He is one of the most important players at the moment at Real Madrid.

“They’re losing [Sergio] Ramos who is the leader at the back. They [Real Madrid] need to buy another centre-half.

“If they want to challenge in every single competition, Real Madrid need to keep Varane.

“I’m sure any team would love to have him. He’s young, he’s got experience, he’s got speed and he’s talented with the ball.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bids to transform his side into title challengers.

The Red Devils finished in second place and 12 points behind Manchester City last term as they ended up without a trophy.

