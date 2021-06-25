Frank LeBoeuf has questioned whether Raphael Varane would want to join Manchester United from Real Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils are being linked with a number of potential signings at centre-half this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence as they look to mount a serious title challenge next season.

France international Varane, 28, has been mentioned as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer, with his future the subject of speculation due to his contract expiring at Real Madrid next summer.

However, with Manchester United not having won the Premier League title since 2013, LeBoeuf has questioned whether the French defender would be so keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to ESPN FC, LeBoeuf said: “We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past.

“They finished in second place in the league but I’m not sure it’s a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

“I don’t know what Raphael Varane’s goal is but I’d have some questions before going to Manchester United.”

Varane, who is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020, scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

Manchester United finished in second place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last term.

