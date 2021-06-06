Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool FC have fallen behind Man United

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool FC have fallen behind Manchester United in the Premier League pecking order this season.

The Red Devils continued their steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season as they secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Manchester United ended up five points ahead of third-placed Liverpool FC in the table as they improved on their third-placed finish last season under Solskjaer.

Liverpool FC endured a difficult campaign under Jurgen Klopp as they struggled to find consistent form during their Premier League title defence and ended up in a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit ended up claiming a third-placed finish and booking their spot in the Champions League – but both clubs ended up without trophies this term.

Former Manchester United and England star Ferdinand claims that the Red Devils surpassed Liverpool FC with their performances in the Premier League this season.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Ferdinand said: “In the league we’ve got what we wanted, which was an improvement.

“I think Man United at the end of last season [2019-20] finished 30-odd points behind Liverpool.

“Liverpool are now behind us and they’ll have their excuses and reasons why but the cold facts are that we have gained that much ground on them that we’ve gone past them this season.

“That shows vast improvement and we’re second in the league.

“By no means are we the finished article but I think at the beginning of the season if you’d said you’d finish second in the league from where we were I think they’d have snapped your hand off.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

