Gary Pallister has been impressed by what he has seen from Mason Greenwood lately and he is expecting to see more from the teenager in the coming seasons at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a relatively strong season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford as Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table.

Greenwood scored seven goals and made two assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils and netted 12 times in all competitions for Solskjaer’s side.

The forward pulled out of the England squad for Euro 2020 due to injury and will now focus on his rehabilitation ahead of next season with Manchester United.

Pallister has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Greenwood lately and he feels that he has been learning by playing alongside the likes of Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Pallister said of Greenwood: “He looks a terrific prospect doesn’t he?

“He’s added to his game this season.

“He went through a period of not scoring many goals but that happens. I think his all-round game has come on and I think he’s learnt a lot from [Edinson] Cavani in terms of what it takes to be a top-class centre forward.

“I think Cavani has been a breath of fresh air for the forward lads at United.

“I don’t know what the injury is with Mason, it took me by surprise when he pulled out. He will be gutted and so will Gareth because he would’ve been ideal coming off the bench.

“If you’re in need of a goal, he’s the kind of play who can sniff that out. If it wasn’t for the injury, I think he would have made the final squad.”

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

