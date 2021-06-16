Roy Keane says he wants to see more from Paul Pogba in a Manchester United shirt and claims that his performances for France are much more consistent.

The midfielder has faced intense scrutiny at Old Trafford since completing a big-money move back to the Premier League club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point and he has regularly been linked with a move away from the club.

The 28-year-old endured a mixed campaign last term as he struggled for form and fitness as Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League and without a trophy.

Pogba, who netted three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Manchester United last term, played the full 90 minutes as France beat Germany 1-0 in their Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday night.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that Pogba still has lots to prove at Old Trafford following his move from Juventus back in 2016.

Speaking on ITV on Tuesday night, Keane said: “Listen we keep talking about Paul Pogba. There’s no doubt he’s a talented boy. I still want more from him, particularly when he’s playing for Manchester United.

“No doubt he’s surrounded by probably better players and he’s more comfortable in that environment with the French team. He plays on the left side and slots in.

“I think when he’s with United, he maybe doesn’t take responsibility, maybe there’s too much responsibility or maybe there’s not enough players around him who can take responsibility.

“I know with France he is sharing this kind of responsibility with other players around. Maybe in Manchester (he is) isolated too much and maybe this is why he is feeling more pressure.

“Obviously there is a difference between the Pogba we know with France and the one we know at United.”

Pogba scored six goals and made six assists in all competitions for Manchester United last season.

