Sky Sports reporter gives latest update on Paul Pogba for Man United fans

Manchester United have opened negotiations with Paul Pogba about a new contract for the midfielder, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless talking point over the last few months amid suggestions that he could be keen on a move away from the club.

Pogba’s current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of next season and Manchester United will be keen not to risk losing the World Cup winner on a free transfer next year.

The 28-year-old endured a mixed season with Manchester United, as he scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games to help them to finish in second place in the table.

The speculation surrounding Pogba’s future looks likely to rumble on this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now indicated that Manchester United have begun talks about a new contract for the Frenchman.

Speaking on the Sky Sports News Transfer Centre, Sheth said: “I’m told Manchester United have opened talks with Paul Pogba and his representatives over a new contract.

“Remember that his current deal is set to run out in the summer of 2022. He’s about to enter the final year of his contract – the red zone – and in six months he could sign an agreement with a foreign club.

“Manchester United don’t want to find themselves in a position where they lose Paul Pogba for free for a second time so they’ve opened these negotiations.”

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after finishing 12 points behind champions Manchester City this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip