ESPN pundit names the players who could leave Man United this summer

The likes of Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic could be allowed to leave by Manchester United this summer, according to Shaka Hislop.

The Red Devils are focused on strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window ahead of next season as they look to build a team capable of winning the Premier League title next term.

Most of the focus in the summer transfer window has been on potential inbound signings at Old Trafford, but there could also be a number of exits ahead of the new campaign.

Former goalkeeper Hislop believes that the likes of midfield duo Matic and Mata could be shipped out this summer, with Phil Jones and one of the Red Devils’ goalkeepers also potentially on the chopping block.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 26 June, Hislop said: “As far as Manchester United goes, there are a number of players they can move on.

“They can move on Mata and Matic in the interest of freeing up wage space. You won’t get much money for them.

“You still have Phil Jones and I totally forgot he was still around.

“They’ve also got the goalkeeping situation with [Dean] Henderson and [David] De Gea. I don’t think either is happy playing second fiddle. So whether you get money for them or it’s a matter of freeing up wage space to bring in a Jadon Sancho, Manchester United can make the numbers work for them.”

Manchester United have been linked with a number of potential signings this summer, with the Red Devils widely reported to be closing in on a deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad as the Red Devils aim to challenge for the title next season following their second-placed finish last term.

