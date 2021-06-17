Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he would love to see Manchester United sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer – but he admits that a deal looks unlikely at this stage.

The 25-year-old was in fine form for Aston Villa last season as he scored six goals and made 10 assists in 26 Premier League games to help them to finish in 11th place in the table.

Grealish is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 as the speculation about his future beyond this summer begins to gather pace.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane recently admitted that he would love for the Red Devils to conclude a deal to land the midfielder this summer.

Ferdinand has now spoken of his admiration for Grealish and he admits that he would love to see the midfielder arrive at Old Trafford this summer, although he concedes that it may be a tricky move for the Red Devils to pull off.

Asked whether he would like to see Grealish join Manchester United, Ferdinand told the UMM YouTube channel: “All day long. All day long, man.

“I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is the problem, you’ve got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba that are both playing on the left and that’s where Jack plays.

“His best position is on the left, and his next best position is number 10. They’re the positions where our most influential players are right now.

“So I think it’s difficult to see him at Manchester United right now. If he leaves Villa, I just don’t think it’ll be to Manchester United, unless they ship one or two of those boys away.

“I see it as a difficult deal to be done for Man United.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

