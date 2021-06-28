Manchester United are still hoping to keep Paul Pogba and convince him to sign a new contract this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s current deal at Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and as things stand he would be free to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020 and there is unlikely to be much progress made on his future while the tournament is under way.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that there has not yet been any official interest from other clubs in signing Pogba this summer and the Red Devils are still hopeful of being able to keep hold of the World Cup winning midfielder.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “Manchester United are asking for much more than €40m (£34.4m) for Pogba.

“They are currently not negotiating with any club for Pogba – no clubs from Spain, France nor Italy.

“At the moment, there is no bid for Pogba.

“Manchester United are convinced they want to keep Pogba beyond the summer. Let’s see what happens with the new contract because I’m told there is nothing advanced with Pogba or [agent Mino] Raiola.”

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as the Red Devils look to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

