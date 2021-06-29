Roy Keane has questioned Paul Pogba’s discipline after the Manchester United midfielder’s display during France’s loss to Switzerland at Euro 2020.

The central midfielder put in an impressive performance in the middle of the park and hit a superb long-range goal in the second half to seemingly help France edge towards victory.

However, Les Bleus ended up being pegged back by Switzerland and the World Cup winners lost on penalties after extra-time.

Pogba failed to track back in stoppage time as Switzerland scored their last-gasp equalisers and former Manchester United star Keane was not too impressed by the midfielder’s display.

Speaking on ITV Sport after the game, Keane said: “No doubt it would be frustrating [to play with Pogba], but this is all part of Paul’s character that people love to see and it’s great.

“But then I’d be looking at the goal they conceded in injury time when he was sloppy in midfield, that’s the bit I’d be really critical.

“It seems harsh because he’s done some brilliant stuff going forward today, there’s no doubt in Paul’s quality, it’s just the other side, maybe his maturity.

“United have had these problems. Can he play in a two midfield? He probably can’t, he hasn’t got the discipline.

“Even today he leaves you frustrated, even with his brilliant quality going forward he lacks that discipline defensively.

“The top players do it week-in and week-out and Paul doesn’t quite do it.”

Pogba’s situation at Manchester United has been a constant talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his contract expires next summer.

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will pen a new contract with the Red Devils or leave the club this summer.

The midfielder scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season.

