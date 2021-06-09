Roy Keane believes that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are “ready to explode” into form for England at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Rashford will be hoping to help England find their top form at this summer’s tournament as Gareth Southgate’s side aim to win the trophy.

The England international endured something of a below-par season by his own high standards, with Rashford having scored 11 goals and made nine assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Sterling, meanwhile, netted 10 goals and made seven assists for Manchester City as he helped them to win the Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

Former Manchester United star Keane feels that the likes of Rashford and Sterling will head into this summer’s tournament with a point to prove as they look to hit top gear for the Three Lions.

Keane said: “Sometimes you look at players who have had a quiet spell; quiet because they’ve set such high standards.

“Rashford and Sterling, for example. But I think that is a good thing. You’re going into the tournament going: ‘these lads are ready to explode’.

“Gareth definitely likes Rashford and Sterling.”

England will take on Croatia in their opening Euro 2020 group stage game on Sunday afternoon.

