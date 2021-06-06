Manchester United remain in “continued negotiations” with Borussia Dortmund about signing Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils remain keen on a deal to land the 21-year-old England international this summer after having been heavily linked with the attacker last year.

The same story claims that the talks between the two clubs are focused on the total fee Dortmund are seeking, plus Manchester United’s proposed structure of payments.

It is claimed that Dortmund are prepared to sell Sancho for “significantly less” than the £108m they were seeking for the attacker last summer.

According to the same story, although Dortmund are open to a deal, they will only sell if their conditions are met.

Sancho was in good form for Dortmund last season, scoring 16 goals and making 14 assists in all competitions for the German side.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils finished in second place in the table last term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

