Wes Brown: The three signings Man United should make this summer

Manchester United should be aiming to make signings in three key positions this summer, according to Wes Brown.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a whole host of potential additions this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term, and they missed out on a trophy after they were beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Solskjaer will now be thinking about which players he can bring in at Old Trafford to strengthen his squad as he looks to guide Manchester United to their first Premier League title since 2013.

Former Manchester United defender Brown feels that the Red Devils should be looking to strenghthen the spine of their team with the addition of a new central defender, midfielder and striker this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Ladbrokes, Brown said: “I’ve definitely seen an improvement at Manchester United in the past 12 months or so.

“On their day they can beat any team in the world, I just think they struggle to perform in the games where you’d expect them to win.

“Sometimes I think we were guilty of being a little bit short in midfield and the back-line has changed quite a lot throughout the season.

“Normally you have your two centre-halves set in stone and you build from there.

“Ole should be looking at three key areas where he can strengthen the first-team, and that’s with a new centre-back, a midfielder and a striker.

“The club needs to lose a few players as well, and I know that’s sometimes easier said than done, but they’ve got to make some room for new arrivals.

“They definitely need a strong midfielder to come in and play week-in and week-out.

“I thought the club managed alright last season up-front but I’d still say they need a big name up there – especially for when someone like Anthony Martial isn’t fit.

“Whenever one of our attackers got the slightest knock, we really struggled. You’re looking around at the bench and thinking ‘where’s our Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?’ That player who can make a difference.

“There just needs to be a bit of strength in depth in that area. I probably went to every home game last season, and I have to say it was really disappointing at times.

“Away from home the team were fantastic, like they were playing with no fear, but at home they seemed to really struggle.

“We never really got our rhythm going; but if that changes, then it’s a completely different story. You’d hope the return of fans has a positive impact in those results at Old Trafford next season.”

Manchester United are yet to win their first major trophy under Solskjaer despite showing steady progress under the Norwegian head coach.

Despite all of the speculation so far, Manchester United are yet to announce any new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad.

