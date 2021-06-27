Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could axe these two Man United stars this summer – report

Manchester United could sell Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 27 June 2021, 07:31 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could axe Manchester United duo Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United could offload a number of players this summer as Solskjaer looks to revamp the Red Devils squad despite their second-placed finish last term.

The same article states that the Red Devils are open to offers for Martial and Van de Beek following enquiries by agents and intermediaries over the availability of some of their players.

According to the same story, the Manchester United manager wants to keep the bulk of his group in place but Solskjaer is open to the sale of some squad players.

ESPN suggest that Van de Beek could be on that list after the Netherlands international endured a difficult debut season at Manchester United following a £40m move from Ajax last summer.

The media outlet add that Martial could also be on the chopping block after the France international made his last Manchester United appearance back in March due to injury.

The report adds that the imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund means that Martial will fall further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lost to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last month.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Liverpool FC urged to sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal 'hopeful' of deal to sign Ben White
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Man United link to Pau Torres
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Frank LeBoeuf questions whether Raphael Varane would want to join Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano updates Arsenal fans on Martin Odegaard situation
