Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could axe these two Man United stars this summer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could axe Manchester United duo Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United could offload a number of players this summer as Solskjaer looks to revamp the Red Devils squad despite their second-placed finish last term.

The same article states that the Red Devils are open to offers for Martial and Van de Beek following enquiries by agents and intermediaries over the availability of some of their players.

According to the same story, the Manchester United manager wants to keep the bulk of his group in place but Solskjaer is open to the sale of some squad players.

ESPN suggest that Van de Beek could be on that list after the Netherlands international endured a difficult debut season at Manchester United following a £40m move from Ajax last summer.

The media outlet add that Martial could also be on the chopping block after the France international made his last Manchester United appearance back in March due to injury.

The report adds that the imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund means that Martial will fall further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manchester United lost to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last month.

