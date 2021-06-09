Brighton have set Ben White’s asking price at £50m amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that White is attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs following the centre-half’s standout performances for the Seagulls in the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that White’s stock has risen even further after Gareth Southgate drafted in the Brighton defender to replace crocked Trent Alexander-Arnold in his Euro 2021 squad last week.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are interested in the former Leeds defender as a potential option to bolster their respective defences.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Brighton are hopeful that they can retain White’s services for another season after his impressive displays in the most recent campaign.

The media outlet add that Brighton hope to keep White unless Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool FC or another suitor meets their £50m price tag that will likely prove too much to turn down.

The report reveals that Brighton rejected Leeds’ £25m offer to sign White in a permanent deal last summer after the England defender helped the Elland Road outfit secure their return to the Premier League.

White made 36 appearances in the Premier League last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip