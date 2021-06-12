Harry Kane is one of Manchester United’s top transfer targets this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Kane has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the England striker’s situation has been a talking point in recent weeks following Spurs’ failure to win a trophy last season.

The 27-year-old was in top form for Spurs last term as he scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League, but the north Londoners ended up slumping to a seventh-placed finish.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will come in with a concrete offer for Kane, who is also being linked with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

Now, journalist Castles has delivered and update for Manchester United fans about the Red Devils’ reported interest in the England striker.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “Harry Kane wants to leave.

“He is wanted by Man United who have already been working on a contract with Kane and the ways they can assist should he force through a transfer request.

“He is wanted by Man City and my understanding is there has already been an offer put in for Kane.

“Chelsea would like him but they’re pragmatic and realise it would be very hard to do a deal across the city to bring Kane [there].”

Kane is currently preparing for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

