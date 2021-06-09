Manchester United are looking at launching a bid for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero in the upcoming transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Romero looks set for an interesting summer following a breakout season in Serie A.

The same article states that Atalanta are hoping to sign Romero on a permanent deal worth around £21.5m from Juventus this summer after the Argentina international impressed during his loan spell at the club.

According to the same story, the Serie A side will execute an option to sign Romero from Juventus before Atalanta look to make an immediate profit on the 23-year-old full-back.

The report states that Atalanta will look to sell Romero for around £39m to make a swift £17.5m profit on the Argentinian defender ahead of the 2021-22 season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign the Atalanta defender to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rearguard options ahead of next season.

Manchester United have already been linked with a host of centre-halves ahead of the summer transfer window as Solskjaer looks to sign a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip