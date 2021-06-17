Man United offer Cristiano Ronaldo £17m-a-year deal to return to Old Trafford – report

Manchester United have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a contract worth around £17m a year to rejoin the Old Trafford outfit this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils have made a bid to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United are even prepared to use Paul Pogba as a makeweight in a deal for the Portugal international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Ronaldo is pushing to leave Juventus after the Italian club endured a difficult season following a fourth-placed finish.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Portugal legend would prefer to move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Manchester United despite the French club failing to put an offer on the table thus far.

The Italian media outlet add that Manchester United have attempted to exploit PSG’s lack of activity by putting together an attractive proposal for their former number seven.

The newspaper write that Manchester United are willing to pay Ronaldo £17m a year and Pogba could move in the other direction given his uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The report adds that Sporting Lisbon and Real Madrid are also possible destinations for Ronaldo.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip