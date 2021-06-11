Journalist: Man United have ‘strong interest’ in Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have a “strong interest” in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for reinforcements in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United are being linked with a host of big-name signings, with Jadon Sancho among the players to have been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford lately.

Ronaldo’s future at Juventus has been a talking point over the last few weeks, amid suggestions that the 36-year-old could be on his way out of the Italian club.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United hold a concrete interest in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer or not – but journalist Castles has claimed that the Red Devils are indeed keen on a deal along with Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said: “Ronaldo is of interest to Manchester United. He has been offered to them.

“Juventus want to move Ronaldo out this summer. Max Allegri is in favour of doing this. It’s an open secret in football.

“Ronaldo has been offered to Real Madrid – who said no, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Ronaldo’s camp think the more likely outcome present is PSG. However, there is a strong interest from Manchester United.”

Ronaldo left Old Trafford to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 in what was a world-record transfer deal at the time.

