Duncan Castles delivers update on Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo link

Manchester United are open to the possibility of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Portugal international’s future has been something of a source of speculation in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Juventus.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer, with recent reports claiming that the attacker’s representatives have been making contact with a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester United are said to be one of the clubs who have been offered the opportunity to sign Ronaldo this summer as the Red Devils ponder their plans for the transfer window.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that the Red Devils are thinking about whether to pursue a deal for Ronaldo this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Juventus want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo or if they can’t sell him, get him off their books for the coming season. They need to do that for FFP (Financial Fair Play) purposes. They won’t state that publicly but it has been the plan for some time.

“They’re working on trying to find somewhere that is acceptable to Cristiano Ronaldo… His representatives have looked at a number of clubs. They’ve offered him to Real Madrid but Florentino Perez has publicly stated that they won’t bring him back at this time.

“He’s been offered to Manchester United. Manchester United’s response has been that they’re interested but need to wait and see if they can do a deal.

“Ronaldo is in Manchester United’s thoughts but they’re not progressing it at present, which fits with what we’ve been telling you about Manchester United’s transfer strategy for this summer.

“They want a centre-forward, a midfielder, a centre-half, a right-back and the right side of their attack but the fundamental driving force is how much Manchester United have to do to appease supporters and a time when they’ve had unprecedented protests against their ownership of the club.

“They want to keep their options open. They’re not advanced enough for Ronaldo to believe it’s the most likely place for him to go.”

Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 in what was then a world record transfer deal.

The Portugal captain won two La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns during his spell with the Spanish club.

