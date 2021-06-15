Cristiano Ronaldo gives update on his future amid Man United link

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he is not worried about transfer talk regarding his future amid suggestions he could be a target for Manchester United.

The 36-year-old’s situation at Juventus has been a talking point over the last few weeks as the summer transfer window gets into full swing.

Ronaldo has been touted as a possible target for his former club Manchester United as the Red Devils look to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Despite approaching the twilight years of his career, Ronaldo once again proved his worth to Juve last season as he scored 29 goals and made three assists in 33 Serie A games as they finished fourth in the table.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Portugal captain, but the player himself has now insisted that he is not worried about the uncertainty about his situation.

Asked about his future, Ronaldo, whose Juventus contract expires in June of next year, said: “I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I’m 36.

“It’s like I say, whatever comes, it will be for good. Regardless of whether you stay or leave, that’s not the most important right now.

“The most important thing is to focus on the national team, a competition of this magnitude is not played every day, I’m going to play the fifth European but in my mind it’s like the first.

“I want to start on the right foot, I want to win, I want to play well and I want to have positive thoughts, from the beginning to the end of the competition.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo left Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2009 in what was a world-record deal at the time.

