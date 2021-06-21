Nicky Butt has claimed that Manchester United do not need to make any further signings in midfield this summer, amid suggestions that the Red Devils are keen on West Ham star Declan Rice.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

With Manchester United having once again finished the campaign without a trophy last term, the pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make the right signings to help them challenge for the Premier League title next season.

West Ham and England star Rice, 22, has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in recent days as Solskjaer ponders adding to his midfield options at Old Trafford.

However, former Manchester United star Butt feels that the Red Devils are not in need of midfield reinforcements this summer and he reckons that transfer funds would be better off spent on bringing in signings in other positions.

Speaking in an interview with Ladbrokes, Butt said: “I think Man United are solid enough in midfield.

“I keep hearing things about Declan Rice, but is he a better player than Scott McTominay?

“I’m not sure – I think with McTominay, Paul Pogba and obviously Bruno Fernandes, we’re in a good place in the middle of the park.”

Rice scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for Manchester United last season.

