Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho over a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking line-up ahead of next season.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move to sign Sancho, 21, last summer but a switch failed to materialise despite the relentless speculation.

Widespread reports this summer have claimed that Manchester United are back in the race to sign the England international as Solskjaer looks to build a side capable of winning the Premier League next season.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Manchester United have already settled on personal terms with Sancho about a move to Old Trafford, but there remains a gap in Dortmund’s valuation of the player and the Red Devils’ offer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, Castles said: “Dortmund have a gentleman’s agreement with Sancho that he’ll be allowed to leave this summer.

“Manchester United are making offers but haven’t reached their asking price yet. The general feeling around the deal is that it will get done this summer so it’ll bring in a lot of cash for Dortmund.

“Manchester United are finding there is a gap [in the valuations] but they expect to overcome the gap.

“They’ve already sorted personal terms with the player and they’ve agreed the agent’s fee. There is plenty of time to work the negotiation through.

“Dortmund are briefing that if Manchester United don’t meet their asking price then they won’t sell. There is a deadline on this. They want a deal done before they go back for pre-season training.

“They have an agreement with Sancho and they can’t hold onto him indefinitely unless they can convince the player to sign a new long-term contract.”

Sancho is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

The winger scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

