Duncan Castles delivers update on Man United's summer transfer plans
Duncan Castles explains what Man United's transfer priorities are in this summer's window
Manchester United’s transfer priority in the summer window remains signing a new attacking player, according to Duncan Castles.
The Red Devils are set to be linked with a whole host of potential targets this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add some top-class quality to his team as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.
Manchester United are once again being linked with a big-money move to sign Borussia Dortmund and England attacker Jadon Sancho as Solskjaer looks to add to his front-line.
Now, journalist Castles has revealed that Sancho remains a main candidate on Manchester United’s transfer wish-list as Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad this summer.
Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said: “There is a clear priority for Solskjaer and his recruitment team and that is to sign a forward.
“They have an interesting set-up in that they’re looking both for a centre-forward and for a right-sided forward. They’ll probably only sign one of those.
“They feel like bringing in a top talent can be complicated within the current squad. If they go for a right-sided player, Jadon Sancho is the most obvious target.
“Should they bring Sancho or another top quality right winger in, Mason Greenwood would move into a centre-forward role. He would share the role with Edinson Cavani much like he did last season and Anthony Martial would be moved out.
“If they go for a top quality centre-forward – Cristiano Ronaldo is on the list as is Erling Haaland, who would be Solskjaer’s preference – then Mason Greenwood would stay on the right side and share that position with the emerging Amad Diallo and Dan James.
“It’s quite unusual but I see the logic to it. You bring in one of the two and shift Mason Greenwood.”
Manchester United will be looking to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.
MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views