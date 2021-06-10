Manchester United’s transfer priority in the summer window remains signing a new attacking player, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are set to be linked with a whole host of potential targets this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add some top-class quality to his team as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United are once again being linked with a big-money move to sign Borussia Dortmund and England attacker Jadon Sancho as Solskjaer looks to add to his front-line.

Now, journalist Castles has revealed that Sancho remains a main candidate on Manchester United’s transfer wish-list as Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 9 June, Castles said: “There is a clear priority for Solskjaer and his recruitment team and that is to sign a forward.

“They have an interesting set-up in that they’re looking both for a centre-forward and for a right-sided forward. They’ll probably only sign one of those.

“They feel like bringing in a top talent can be complicated within the current squad. If they go for a right-sided player, Jadon Sancho is the most obvious target.

“Should they bring Sancho or another top quality right winger in, Mason Greenwood would move into a centre-forward role. He would share the role with Edinson Cavani much like he did last season and Anthony Martial would be moved out.

“If they go for a top quality centre-forward – Cristiano Ronaldo is on the list as is Erling Haaland, who would be Solskjaer’s preference – then Mason Greenwood would stay on the right side and share that position with the emerging Amad Diallo and Dan James.

“It’s quite unusual but I see the logic to it. You bring in one of the two and shift Mason Greenwood.”

Manchester United will be looking to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

