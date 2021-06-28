Manchester United are looking at a potential deal to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga once the Red Devils have wrapped up Jadon Sancho’s transfer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United expect to secure a £77m deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the 2021 summer transfer window following a long transfer saga.

The same article states that Manchester United want to improve in central midfield and in central defence ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have been alerted to Camavinga following the 18-year-old’s impressive performances for Rennes in the French top flight.

The Daily Mail go on to write that the Ligue 1 wonderkid is already being tracked by Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Arsenal in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Camavinga has one year left to run on his current deal to cast doubt on the teenager’s long-term future at the French club.

The story reveals that Manchester United are looking to exploit Rennes’ eagerness to cash in on Camavinga this summer rather than risk losing the teenager for nothing next term.

Camavinga scored one goal and made two assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 campaign.

