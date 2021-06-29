Manchester United are ready to meet with Eduardo Camavinga’s representatives in the coming days to pursue a deal for the Rennes midfielder, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United are prepared to sit down with the 18-year-old’s agents to discuss a switch to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Rennes are willing to cash in on the teenager this summer if the Ligue 1 side can secure a handsome fee for the France international.

According to the same story, the French club are under pressure to resolve Camavinga’s future given that the 18-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign.

RMC point out that Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has already briefed Camavinga on prospective interest in his signature ahead of the current transfer window.

The French media highlight that the French youngster hasn’t indicated whether he would like to secure a summer transfer despite being linked with a host of top clubs.

Camavinga scored one goal and made two assists in 35 games in Ligue 1 last term.

The French teenager has been a regular fixture in the Rennes team since making his debut in the 2018-19 season at the age of 16.

