Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation

Manchester United remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Jadon Sancho, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the England international in recent weeks as they look to bolster their attacking line-up at Old Trafford.

Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but a switch failed to materialise despite the relentless speculation.

Manchester United are now being credited with an interest in bringing the 21-year-old to Old Trafford once again this year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that the only stumbling block remaining for a deal is the fee with Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “I want to say two things about the situation of Sancho.

“The personal terms are already agreed and that isn’t new. The agent’s fee is already agreed too. There is no problem with the agent or the player.

“It’s now just a negotiation with Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund want €85m for Sancho. Manchester United know they can’t sign Sancho for €70m. It’s normal negotiations.

“I’m told negotiations won’t be as long as last summer so if Sancho joins Man United, it’ll be quick negotiations. It will be a matter of weeks, not months.

“People involved in the negotiations are confident about doing a deal this summer.”

Sancho is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions at the tournament.

The winger scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip