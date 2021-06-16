Rio Ferdinand names two signings Man United should make ahead of Declan Rice

Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should prioritise signing a centre-half and right winger ahead of a midfielder such as Declan Rice this summer.

The Red Devils are in the market for reinforcements this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to tweak his squad and prepare them for a title challenge next term.

Manchester United finished in second place and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term and they will be looking to add to their squad as they aim to end their wait for the Premier League title.

Inevitably, the Red Devils are being linked with a host of names this summer, and West Ham star Rice has been touted as a possible target for the Premier League outfit.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand believes that Rice, 22, would be a quality addition to any side, but he feels that his old club should first be focusing their transfer priorities elsewhere.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “With a position like Declan’s, it’s more: do Man United feel he’s an absolute need right now?

“Are there other areas in the team where they have a bigger desire to recruit for?

“I think centre-back, 100 per cent, and I think right wing, 100 per cent. West Ham fans are going mad on social media by the way, they’re hammering me like, ‘Why you saying Man United should buy him?!’ I was asked a question and I answered the question honestly. If Man United act on my information and my say-so, then so be it.

“I think whoever buys Declan Rice buys someone who’s going to be there and committed for 10 years, giving you top-quality service, and someone who will be a driver of the right culture at your football club.

“That’s what you’re buying. And obviously a player who’s still go levels to grow in his game, and who’s hungry.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

