Manchester United would be the best destination for Harry Kane should the striker leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to John Barnes.

The England international’s situation at the north London club has become a talking point in recent weeks amid suggestions that he could be keen on a move away from Spurs.

Kane, 27, was once again in fine form for the north Londoners last term but the Lilywhites ended up without a trophy and missed out on a top-four finish.

The striker scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League for the north London side but he is still yet to win any major silverware with Spurs.

It remains to be seen whether Kane would be keen on a move to Manchester United this summer or if he will remain at the north London side beyond the transfer window.

However, former Liverpool FC star Barnes believes that Old Trafford would perhaps be the best destination for Kane should he indeed choose to leave Spurs.

Barnes told bettingodds.com: “Harry Kane has been able to do what he’s done because he’s been playing for Tottenham, because at Spurs Harry is the number one player, he’s the talisman who creates and scores goals for them. He won’t be that at Manchester City because they have Kevin De Bruyne.

“I don’t think he will be able to replicate the way he plays at Tottenham if he moved to Manchester City because City likes to share the goals around the team, but at Tottenham you’re looking at Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to provide you with the goals.

“He will win trophies wherever he goes but I don’t think he will be as impactful at Manchester City as he will be surrounded by superstar players.

Take Jack Grealish for example, if he left Aston Villa then he wouldn’t be able to have that same impact at one of the huge clubs and the same goes for Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace.

“I believe that Manchester United would be the most suitable destination for Harry Kane.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last term.

