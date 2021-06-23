Donny van de Beek could be included as a makeweight in Manchester United’s deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to sign the talented England international this summer after having failed to land him last year.

Sancho, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, has long been touted as a target for the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get a deal over the line this summer.

Van de Beek endured a disappointing debut campaign in the Premier League after joining the Red Devils from Ajax last summer, with the Dutch midfielder having been limited to just four starts in the top flight for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Now, Transfer Window Podcast host McGarry has claimed that Dortmund are “considering” the potential inclusion of Van de Beek in a deal for Sancho this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 22 June, McGarry said: “It is our information that Van de Beek has been mentioned as part of the potential deal to take Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

“It’s not something which we understand that Van De Beek is aware of but something Borussia Dortmund are considering with regards to the trade and sale of Sancho, who has been long coveted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.”

Van de Beek only made 15 starts in all competitions for Manchester United last season as they finished second and without a trophy.

