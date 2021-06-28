Man United set to double Jadon Sancho's wages to £250,000 a week - report

Manchester United are set to make Jadon Sancho one of the best-paid players at Old Trafford, according to a report

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike)

Manchester United are set to double Jadon Sancho’s wages to £250,000 a week if the England international completes a move to Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United are closing in on a long-awaited deal to sign the England international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Sancho is currently earning around £100,000 a week at Borussia Dortmund but the England star is set for a significant pay rise at Manchester United.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to double Sancho’s wages in order to secure the 21-year-old’s permanent transfer to the 20-time English champions.

The Daily Star write that Sancho is set to earn £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, with personal terms already agreed between Manchester United and the England star.

The media outlet reveal that the Dortmund forward’s representatives initially demanded wages in the region of £350,000 a week but Manchester United refused to place Sancho amongst their top-tier earners such as David De Gea and Paul Pogba.

Sancho has only made one substitute appearance for England at Euro 2020 so far after he came off the bench in their 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic last week.

The Dortmund forward scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.

