Man United finally meet Dortmund's asking price for Jadon Sancho - report
Manchester United have finally agreed to meet Borussia Dortmund's £77m asking price for Jadon Sancho, according to a report
Manchester United are on the brink of signing Jadon Sancho after agreeing to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for the England international, according to a report in Germany.
German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United had a £75m offer rejected by the Bundesliga outfit last week despite their eagerness to get a deal done for the 21-year-old.
The same article states that Borussia Dortmund issued Manchester United with an ultimatum to pay €90m (£77m) or else the German side would retain Sancho’s services for another season.
According to the same story, the Europa League runners-up have returned with a new bid that meets Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the 21-year-old despite Sancho’s limited impact at Euro 2020.
Bild go on to write that Borussia Dortmund want a deal to be concluded by 23 July, when the Bundesliga club kick off their pre-season preparations.
The article reveals that Manchester United have already agreed a five-year deal with Sancho in principal.
Manchester United have some formalities to complete before the Red Devils can finally announce Sancho as their player following a lengthy pursuit of the former Manchester City man, according to the report.
Sancho scored eight times and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.
