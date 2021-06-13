Man United will have to pay £86m for Jadon Sancho – report

Manchester United will have to pay a fee in the region of £86m to secure Jadon Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Manchester United are edging closer to reaching a deal to sign the England international after their long pursuit of the Dortmund winger.

The same article states that Dortmund have come down from their initial asking price of £103m but Manchester United are still short of meeting the Bundesliga outfit’s current valuation.

According to the same story, Manchester United have made an opening offer of £75.5m but Dortmund are looking for an additional £10.5m before sanctioning Sancho’s sale.

The Athletic go on to add that the proposed deal comes down to the bonuses included in the agreement between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

The media outlet add that Dortmund want the bonuses to be triggered based on “club income via team success rather than individual rewards”.

The report says that Manchester United can control the speed of the transfer depending on whether they’re willing to meet Borussia Dortmund’s stipulations.

Sancho scored eight times and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The England forward has scored 50 times in 137 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

