Man United edge closer to deal for Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 9 June 2021, 07:30 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that Manchester United are closing in on a long-awaited deal to sign the England international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Dortmund have reduced their asking price to £80m plus add-ons to make a potential deal a more realistic prospect this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are closer to reaching an agreement with Dortmund about signing the former Manchester City forward after the price reduction.

The Times add that the Bundesliga side have “softened their stance” to open the door to smoother negotiations with the Europa League finalists in the upcoming transfer window.

The report adds that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho to make a transfer move even more likely ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The media outlet add that his friendship with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard could make a deal even more likely.

Manchester United have already begun negotiations with Dortmund and the two clubs could strike a deal once the European championship is concluded, according to the story.

Sancho, 21, scored eight times and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The England attacker moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

