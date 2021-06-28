Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have once again been strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford this summer after having been close to landing him last year.

Sancho, 21, has been in top form for Dortmund lately and he scored eight goal and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games last season.

Manchester United are widely reported to be in advanced talks with Dortmund about the signing of the winger as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to transform his side into Premier League title challengers for next season.

It is understood that both parties are looking to come to a suitable agreement the structuring of the deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford, and journalist Castles has now revealed that the Red Devils look set to land the winger shortly.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, Castles said: “They [Man United] improved their offer. They’ve made two offers in quick succession.

“They’re not far away from the figure Dortmund have been briefing is the one required for them to sell Sancho.

“Dortmund are saying they want €90m (£77.4m) guaranteed plus additional add-ons which would take the deal to €100m (£86m).

“They’re insistent the add-ons are easily achievable. They don’t want things like winning the Ballon d’Or or being in the final three of the Ballon d’Or, which is a clause Manchester United included in deals such as Anthony Martial’s and Bruno Fernandes’ in the past.

“Dortmund want to be sure they’re going to get all the money promised to them in the transaction.

“The briefing coming from Borussia Dortmund is that they expect a deal to be completed and they’ll come to an agreement to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.”

Sancho, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last term.

