The “conditions” for Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer are in place, according to journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move to land Sancho last summer but a deal was not agreed and the England international ended up staying at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, 21, scored 16 goals and made 14 assists for Dortmund last season and he is now being touted as a target for Manchester United once again this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to conclude a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford this summer or not as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his attacking options.

Now, German journalist Honigstein has outlined his view that Manchester United are once again in a good position to land Sancho this summer.

Speaking on the Sky Sports News Transfer Centre, Honigstein said when asked if a deal for Sancho to join Manchester United is close: “It’s difficult to say it’s close because things were reasonably close last summer but they just couldn’t agree a deal.

“Before that’s happened, you don’t want to update every minute. It’s difficult to say for me. What I would say is the basics for a deal are there.

“Manchester United are in a better position to meet Dortmund’s requirements this year. He is more of a priority for Manchester United.

“Dortmund have named a price that is a little bit lower and seen as a more realistic price.

“After the deal didn’t go through last year, there’s a tacit agreement even though it’s not written down that if a reasonable offer comes in, Dortmund won’t stand in Sancho’s way.

“I think the conditions for a deal are there.”

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

The Red Devils finished second in the table last season as they missed out on a major trophy once again.

