Manchester United have made an improved offer for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United have submitted a restructured bid for the England international in the hope of getting a deal over the line for the England international.

The same article states that the Red Devils tabled an initial offer that was worth around £67m plus a further £7m of add-ons but the Bundesliga outfit rejected Manchester United’s opening bid.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund are looking to secure a transfer fee around £86m made up of a big initial fee and achievable bonuses.

The report claims that Manchester United’s fresh bid is made up of £75m up front in an attempt to appease the Bundesliga outfit in negotiations over Sancho’s sale.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho and they’ve finalised the agent fees to leave the fee with Dortmund as the only issue holding up the deal.

Sancho hasn’t made an appearance for England at Euro 2020 so far despite their goalless stalemate with Scotland last time out.

The England forward scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip