Manchester United could complete a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the next two weeks, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Sancho is very close to securing a long-awaited move to the 20-time English champions from the German club.

The same article states that Manchester United are on the brink of completing a deal for a player who first appeared on their radar four years ago.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to pay €85m (£73m) up front before the Red Devils cough up a further €15m in potential add-ons to appease Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester Evening News reveal that the two clubs are still finalising the add-ons to be included in the deal but the Bundesliga outfit have managed to ensure most are “achievable”.

The media outlet add that Sancho has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and the England international will commit to a five-year deal.

Manchester City will receive 15 per cent of the fee after the Premier League champions inserted a sell-on clause when Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m deal in 2017, according to the report.

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last term.

