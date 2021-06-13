Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are around £11m apart in their valuation of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are once again being heavily linked with a move to sign Sancho this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his attacking options at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were relentlessly linked with a move to sign Sancho from Dortmund last summer but a switch failed to materialise for the England international.

The Red Devils are now widely reported to be in discussions with Dortmund about a deal for Sancho this summer as Solskjaer looks to conclude a move for the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has delivered the latest update on how talks are progressing between the two clubs, as Manchester United look to get a deal over the line before the close of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Centre on Friday, Sheth said: “The information I’m getting is Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are around £11m apart in their valuation for Jadon Sancho.

“Manchester United proposed a deal worth around £75m that included add-ons but Dortmund want closer to £86m including add-ons.

“Dortmund are likely to want most of the £86m paid up front and the rest made up of achievable add ons.

“There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.”

Sancho is currently on international duty with England as the Three Lions prepare for their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

