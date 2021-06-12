Manchester United are poised to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Jesco von Eichmann.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old England international to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move to land Sancho last summer but a switch failed to materialise.

The Premier League outfit are now being credited with fresh interest in the attacker as Solskjaer looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League this season following their second-placed finish last term.

Now, Sky Sport Germany reporter Von Eichmann has stated his belief that Manchester United will be successful in getting a deal over the line for Sancho this summer having failed to do so last year.

Speaking on the Sky Sports News Transfer Centre, Von Eichmann said of Sancho’s future: “I think he’ll go to Manchester United this summer.

“The talks were on last summer but Manchester United were too late. They thought Dortmund wouldn’t stick to their deadline but they kept it to it very well so Manchester United didn’t sign Sancho [last summer].

“I’m sure they’ll sign him this summer because they’ve got an agreement with Sancho since last summer and the talks are ongoing with Dortmund.

“Dortmund say Sancho can change clubs if Manchester United fulfil their terms of around 90m euros. I think Manchester United will pay that price.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Solskjaer looks to win his first trophy as Red Devils boss.

The club have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

