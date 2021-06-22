Borussia Dortmund have issued a take-it-or-leave-it proposal to Manchester United about signing their long-term target Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that Borussia Dortmund have sent an ultimatum to Manchester United regarding the England international in a bid to avoid another summer-long transfer saga.

The same article states that the Bundesliga club have told Manchester United to match their asking price of £77m plus add-ons if the Red Devils are serious about signing 21-year-old.

According to the same story, Sancho has already agreed personal terms with the 20-time English champions so the Red Devils just need to agree a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund.

talkSPORT claim that Manchester United made a bid of £75m for Sancho last week but the Bundesliga outfit rejected the Premier League side’s opening offer of the summer.

The media outlet outline that Dortmund want to get a deal done by 23 July when their training camp starts ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 games in the German top flight last term.

The England forward has netted 50 times in 137 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip