Jesse Lingard makes decision about his Man United future – report

Jesse Lingard would like to try and rebuild his career at Man United from next season, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 14 June 2021, 04:45 UK
Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard (Photo: Adidas)

Jesse Lingard has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the midfielder has held talks with Solskjaer in recent days and underlined his desire to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a spot in the first team.

Lingard earned lots of praise for his performances after he spent the second half of last season on loan to West Ham United, with the 28-year-old netting nine goals and making four assists in 16 Premier League games for the Hammers.

The attacking midfielder is now back at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

According to the same story, West Ham would love to make Lingard’s loan deal a permanent one, and although the player himself has not ruled that out, he would prefer to stay at Old Trafford.

The article claims that Lingard has told friends that he is keen to rebuild his career at Manchester United next season and beyond.

The same story claims that Solskjaer is open to that prospect, but Lingard knows that he will be facing increased competition for a starting spot at Old Trafford.

